Hajiji and former CMs pay tribute to late Sari Nuar

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 25): The late Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar Tan was a figure who made significant contributions to the development of education and the economy of this state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the late Sari Nuar Tan was not only a successful leader but also a visionary who was deeply concerned about the development of education and the socio-economic welfare of the state.

Hajiji said that in the field of education, Sari Nuar was a pioneer in the development of education in the state, including providing scholarships and promoting the development of educational programs with the main goal of ensuring that every child in Sabah has access to quality education, regardless of distance and economic status.

Sari Nuar during his tenure as chairman of the Board of Directors of Kian Kok Secondary School from 1984 to 2014, implemented many initiatives to assist students, including providing scholarships to outstanding academic achievers among members’ children, Hajiji disclosed.

“His contributions not only helped shape knowledgeable younger generations, but he also strived to reduce poverty and create job opportunities for the people in this state,” Hajiji said at Datuk Sari Nuar Tan’s 10th Anniversary Memorial which was held at the SM Kian Kok Hall on Monday.

His speech was delivered by the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir.

Hajiji said that during his lifetime, Sari Nuar also held various positions in several organizations, including President of the Sabah Chinese Association, president of the Sabah Chinese Chamber of Commerce, president of the Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Kota Kinabalu Hokkien Association, and others.

“He has left a brilliant legacy in the development of education and made significant contributions to the overall development of Sabah. The services and contributions of the late Sari Nuar will continue to be remembered and appreciated by the State Government,” he said.

During the memorial, several individuals were invited to speak about the late Sari Nuar Tan and among them were three former Sabah Chief Ministers.

Tan Sri Musa Aman in his message said that his friendship with the late Sari Nuar went back a long way.

“I knew Datuk Sari Tan long before I assumed the role of Sabah Chief Minister largely due to the fact that we both ran within the same business circle back then. He was one of the prominent businessmen in the state, having started his business in the timber trade and subsequently delving into other ventures such as import and export and real estate,” Musa said.

As he was unable to attend the memorial, Musa’s message was delivered by a representative.

Musa pointed out that despite his accomplishments in various business fields, Datuk Sari did not ignore his social obligations especially to the Chinese community and the latter was actively involved and helmed various Chinese chambers of commerce and associations.

“As a matter of fact, when Datuk Sari was the president of Sabah United Chamber of Commerce, I happened to be the president of Sabah Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce. That was the time we grew close, meeting up from time to time exchanging ideas on how to better serve the Chinese and Bumiputera communities in Sabah.

“For one thing, he put his leading roles in various organizations to good use, tirelessly contributing his efforts towards fundraising for the development of Chinese education, culture and various charitable causes,” Musa said.

According to him, Sari Nuar’s circle of friends included not only captains of industries, politicians and civil servants but also the man on the street.

“This was much due to his humble and easy going nature. He was a loyal and supportive friend, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Hence, it is indeed apt that Datuk Sari’s friends, family and the Chinese community in general have gathered at his 10th anniversary memorial to pay tribute to him and his life’s work,” he added.

Tan Sri Pairin Kitingan in his tribute described the late Sari Nuar as an exemplary leader whose legacy has left an enduring mark on the rich tapestry of Sabah’s social fabric.

Sari Nuar, Pairin said, was a visionary with an unwavering commitment to unity who was pivotal in fostering understanding among the diverse ethnic and cultural groups that call Sabah home.

According to Pairin, Sari Nuar was born with a profound sense of responsibility towards the community, and he dedicated his life to building bridges that transcended cultural divides. His efforts to promote cultural harmony set a shining example for all, creating an environment where diversity was celebrated and appreciated.

Beyond fostering cultural unity, Sari Nuar tirelessly advocated for inclusivity in social and economic development, said Pairin adding, “He championed initiatives to uplift marginalised communities, ensuring that every citizen had equal opportunities to thrive regardless of their background. His commitment laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable society, prioritising the well-being of all.

Pairin also pointed out that in addition to his contributions to social harmony and economic inclusivity, Sari Nuar was pivotal in advancing education as a cornerstone for individual and community development.

“Recognising the transformative power of education, he spearheaded initiatives to provide equal access to quality learning opportunities. Scholarships and vocational training programs were established, empowering the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

“As we reflect on the life and legacy of the late Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar, let us draw inspiration from his visionary leadership. Let us commit ourselves to fostering the harmony, unity, and inclusivity he tirelessly worked towards.

“By embracing diversity, promoting understanding, championing education, and continuing his social and economic inclusivity legacy, we can ensure that Sabah remains a beacon of unity and progress for future generations,” Pairin said.

Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee said Sari Nuar was a staunch advocate for Chinese education, recognising its pivotal role in societal progress and has tirelessly campaigned for the improvement of school facilities and the increase of resources allocated to education.

“During my tenure as Minister of Industry, Minister of Local Government and Minister of Finance, and later as Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar often consulted with me to discuss ways to advance Chinese education in Sabah.

“Under his leadership, Sabah’s Chinese education sector saw significant increases in government funding, from an initial allocation of RM6 million annually to RM8 million, and later raised to RM12 million. His efforts provided many students with a better learning environment and opportunities, nurturing talent within the Chinese community,” he said.

Sari Nuar, Yong added, had also actively participated in and supported community activities and projects, advocating cultural preservation and promoting unity within the Chinese community.

It is worth mentioning that the acquisition of a prime location for the establishment of “Wisma Tiong Hua Sabah” is a testament to his dedication and hard work, Yong said, adding that under his leadership, the Chinese community was valued and empowered to excel in various fields.

“His spirit of selflessness, exemplary leadership, and insightful vision for society serve as a lofty example for Chinese leaders,” he said.

Chairman of the memorial ceremony, Datuk Clement Yeh when delivering the eulogy told all those present that Sari Nuar’s life epitomised the highest ideals of dedication and philanthropy.

“He is the pride of our Chinese community and our role model. While his departure fills us with sorrow, it also presents an opportunity to reflect on his life and honour his greatness.

“Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar’s name signifies a business leader and a symbol of philanthropy and education. His life is an epic of our Chinese community, the best representation of social dedication,” Yeh pointed out.

“He displayed outstanding business acumen and leadership in the business world, creating numerous brilliant achievements. He was a successful entrepreneur and a patriotic individual with a national vision. His businesses not only brought economic benefits to society but also provided employment opportunities for countless families, driving the economic prosperity of the Sabah region,” he added.

Sari Nuar, he said, generously contributed to philanthropy, assisting countless individuals in need, cared for the vulnerable, supported older people, and sponsored underprivileged students, helping them overcome adversity and achieve their life dreams.

“His charitable acts provided material assistance and spread love and warmth throughout society. In the field of education, he dedicated himself to promoting the development of Chinese education and creating better learning conditions for students. He donated to establish schools, set up scholarships, and encouraged students to strive for excellence, nurturing a new generation with aspirations and determination,” Yeh stressed.

As the director of Kian Kok Middle School, Sari Nuar paid close attention to the development of independent Chinese schools, wisely suggesting that Kian Kok Middle School must build an eight-story multipurpose building to sustain itself.

“After years of effort, this dream is about to be realised. This initiative will provide a stable source of income for the school, ensuring its continued development. As the chairman of this memorial service, I would like to take this opportunity to express our deep remembrance and endless respect for the late Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar.

“His life was a selfless dedication to society, a precious asset to our Chinese community. While his departure represents a significant loss, his spirit will forever reside in our hearts.

“We collectively commemorate the late Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar, thanking him for his outstanding contributions to society, Chinese education, and Chinese community organisations. His illustrious life will forever inspire and guide us towards a brighter future,” said Yeh.

Sari Nuar’s two nephews were present at the memorial and also spoke lovingly about their relationship with their late uncle.