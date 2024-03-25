I’m still Sabah PKR chairman, says Sangkar

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 25): Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Sangkar Rasam said he is still the chairman of Sabah PKR.

Speaking to reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on Monday, Sangkar said that he is the legal chairman according to the constitution.

“What is important is that we continue to work together and continue the struggle in the party. This party is our party. We must be together in our struggle for the coming election,” he said.

He also likened the internal crisis in the party as a normal misunderstanding and even families have problems of their own.

“That means we consider this as a big PKR family. It would be impossible to not have problems. It is up to the wisdom of the leader to manage so that we unite,” he said.

On March 18, 15 of 26 divisional chiefs in Sabah PKR called for Sangkar to step down, citing poor leadership.

When asked about the calls for him to step down as chairman, Sangkar said that this was outside his control and that he was unaware of it.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of supporters turned up at the airport to welcome Sangkar who had attended the central leadership council meeting in West Malaysia.