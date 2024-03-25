Indonesian woman in Kuching jailed two months, fined for stealing cosmetic product

KUCHING (March 25): A 58-year-old Indonesian woman was jailed for two months and fined RM100 in default two weeks in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing a cosmetic product from a health and beauty shop in a mall here.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence after Maryati Katong Giman pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term for up to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered Maryati to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action upon completing her sentence.

Maryati committed the offence at a shop in a mall at Jalan Simpang Tiga here at 4.51pm on Feb 1, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the store manager had on Feb 2 checked the shop’s closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage and found a woman behaving in a suspicious manner on Feb 1.

Further checks found that she had ripped the plastic seal of the cosmetic product and brought it out of the premises without making any payment, resulting in a loss of RM73.50.

The store manager lodged a police report and Maryati was arrested at around 5pm on Feb 3.

Investigations found that there was also an eye witness who saw Maryati ripping the plastic seal of cosmetic product, which had a barcode attached to it.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Maryati was unrepresented by counsel.