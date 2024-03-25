ITF junior meet set to bring great economic spin-off to city

KUCHING (March 25): The 2024 International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Tennis Under-14 Asia/Oceania final qualifying tournament is expected bring in an economic spin-off effect valued at about half a million ringgit to the city.

In stating this, Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Dato Patrick Liew also says Kuching will hold another tournament next month, which is the 2024 ITF Asia Age 14 and Under Development Championship Finals.

According to him, the upcoming Asian meet was supposed to take place in India but with the date clashing with that of the country’s general election, the SLTA decided to take up the challenge of hosting it, despite it being in the month of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“We want to build good rapport with the ITF and the (Asian Tennis Federation), and also to show that we (SLTA) are capable and will not shy away from the challenge of hosting these tournaments,” said Liew at a press conference, called after the official opening ceremony for the ‘2024 ITF World Junior Tennis U-14 Asia/Oceania Final Qualifier-Boys’ round, at the SLTA Centre here today.

Moreover, Liew said organising these international events could highlight Sarawak on the world map.

“Many of the current world’s top tennis players had once participated in the internationally-sanctioned tournaments in Kuching,” he added.

Meanwhile, the U-14 Boys Asia/Oceania matches are on-going until this Saturday (March 30), involving teams from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Japan, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Australia and New Zealand.

A week prior, the U-14 Girls rounds had taken place at the SLTA Centre.

In his remarks made during a press conference, Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu hailed SLTA as being a very viable platform for the junior tennis players, and also lauded the association’s effort of hosting international tournaments regularly, specifically those sanctioned under the ITF.

“We would like to see more tournaments to be held beyond this year, and the ministry is supporting what the association is doing.

“We want tournaments being organised not only just for this year, but for a longer term,” said Rentap, who officiated at the event today.

Adding on, the deputy minister gave his assurance that the courts at the SLTA Centre would undergo resurfacing works this May, in preparation of the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).