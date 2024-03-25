ITF World Junior U-14 Asia/Oceania Boys qualifier gets off to a roaring start

KUCHING (March 25): The Top 4 seeded teams of the ‘2024 ITF World Junior Tennis Under-14 Asia/Oceania Final Qualifier-Boys’ round all got off to a roaring start at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Centre here today.

South Korea blanked New Zealand 3-0 in the Group A opening match, with Jang Junseo beating Milburn Nao 6-1, 6-2 in the first singles.

Kim Dongjao followed up with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alvin Na, while Jang-Kim wrapped up the victory for the South Koreans by overcoming the challenge from Dowker Naz-Milburn 6-2, 7-6 (2).

The Koreans will meet Indonesia in the second Group A match today, and take on fifth-seed Hong Kong tomorrow.

Second-seed India also scored a 3-0 win over Singapore in Group D, with the points delivered by Tavish Pahma who beat Justin Kai Yi Lie 6-2, 6-2, Hruthik Katakam who outplayed Andre Harnadi Lee 6-1, 6-1 and Tavish-Fazal Ali Meer who smashed Justin-Brennon Ng 6-2, 6-2.

The same group also saw seventh-seed Japan overcoming China 3-0, while in Group B, third-seed Australia defeated Uzbekistan 3-0, and sixth-seed Kazakhstan suffered an upset 1-2 loss to Pakistan.

Meanwhile in Group C action, fourth-seed Thailand secured a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka, while eighth-seed Chinese Taipei edged Iran 2-1.