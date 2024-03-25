KRT reaches out to eight widows in Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu  

MIRI (March 25): Eight households with widows in Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu here received some cash and essential aid from the village’s neighbourhood committee (KRT).

Councillor Jeffery Phang, who represented Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin to officiate at the aid presentation ceremony here yesterday, lauded the KRT’s social initiative led by its chairman Ishak Baijuri.

“This initiative helps lessen the burden of the widows during this fasting month and brings hope and cheer for them to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said at the launching of the ‘Untaian Kasih Ramadan’programme.

KRT Pujut Tanjung Batu, he remarked, has successfully organised many programmes to help the villagers.

Besides the KRT’s and the state government’s social welfare initiatives, Phang said the non-governmental organisations and philanthropists also ought to come forward to help the poor and the underprivileged groups.

Also present were Jiran Wanita KRT Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu chairperson Hamidah Abu and the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch committee members.