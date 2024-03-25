Man jailed for obstructing auxiliary policeman at Sibu Airport

SIBU (March 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 30-year-old man to two months in prison for obstructing an auxiliary policeman from discharging his duties.

Magistrate Romario Jonoi convicted Norbert Kwok from Sibu Jaya on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine of up to RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

He committed the offence on March 20 at 1.05pm at Sibu Airport.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant stopped Kwok when he tried to enter the Sibu Airport VIP Lounge.

Kwok then acted aggressively and was uncooperative when the complainant asked him to show his identity card.

He also resisted and put up a struggle during his arrest before being handed over to the police.

The police investigation later found Kwok had trespassed into Sibu Airport’s departure hall without a flight ticket and permission.

Insp Kumareswaran Murugan prosecuted the case while Kwok was unrepresented by legal counsel.