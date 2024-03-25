MetMalaysia: Hot, dry weather expected to subside in early April

KUALA LUMPUR (March 25): The current hot and dry weather experienced in the country is expected to diminish at the beginning of next month with the onset of the monsoon transition period from April.

National Weather and Geophysics Operation Centre director Maqrun Fadzli Mohd Fahmi said that this phase occurs when there is a shift in wind direction from the northeast to the southwest monsoon.

“During the monsoon transition phase, wind patterns usually lead to thunderstorm activity in the late afternoon, and we expect this situation to begin around early April.

“The hot and dry weather will persist for another week, but we hope that with the occurrence of more rainfall during this monsoon transition phase, it will help alleviate the current high temperatures,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Meanwhile, he said that MetMalaysia always collaborates with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to conduct cloud seeding operations to enhance rainfall distribution if needed, and any information will be communicated from time to time. – Bernama