‘Moreh’ session sees discussions on sorrow, healing

KUCHING (March 25): A ‘moreh’ session held during a breaking-of-fast event organised by Angkatan Zaman Mansang together with Yayasan Dee Hati on Saturday brought forth profound conversations on sorrow and healing.

The potluck event, held in a relaxed atmosphere, witnessed the participation of around 30 members.

“The purpose of this gathering is to strengthen the bond among members and introduce newcomers to existing members.

“The event also featured discussions on grief session and trauma as part of our effort to assist young individuals in managing their emotions more effectively,” said Youth Development Committee deputy chairman Khairool Adzelan in a statement.

Breaking away from tradition, this year’s Ramadan event took place at Dee Hati, departing from the usual setting of hotel banquet halls.

The collaborative spirit extended beyond the breaking of fast, as members rolled up their sleeves to assist Dee Hati with festive decorations and cleanup in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya.

“This embodies our commitment to corporate social responsibility towards our NGO partners in Kuching,” Khairool added.