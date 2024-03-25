Nanta wants Sarawak JKR to repair collapsed Nanga Tisa bridge before Gawai

KAPIT (March 25): Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has instructed the Sarawak State Public Works Department (JKR) to expedite the repair of the Nanga Tisa Bridge over Sungai Yong here, which collapsed on March 4.

He said this was to enable the affected residents to travel back and forth to their longhouses before the Gawai festival on June 1.

“The people are now having difficulties as the road heading to their two longhouses had been cut off when the bridge collapsed.

“It is understood that the authorities have created a temporary road diversion to allow residents to enter and exit the longhouse areas,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Nanta, who personally inspected the situation at the location, said that the authorities were carrying out soil structure assessment work and other necessary evaluations for the repair work.

The Kapit Member of Parliament also advised all residents to adhere to the authorities’ instructions and always be cautious of road obstruction signs placed by the authorities to prevent any untoward incidents.

In the post, Nanta also said that he had the opportunity to visit 38 families at Rumah Ngelai, Nanga Tisa in Sungai Yong and approved a donation of RM10,000 to the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) of the longhouse.

The minister also donated RM1,000 to each family in the longhouses with the hope of helping all families improve comfort in their homes.

After visiting Rumah Ngelai, Nanta also visited Rumah Ngindang in Sungai Sut and approved a grant of RM113,000 for residents of the longhouse. Nanta also stopped by Rumah Nyawai, Sungai Sut, to visit an ailing resident.

In his post, Nanta emphasised that the provision of infrastructure, such as housing, good roads, and comfortable settlement environments for the residents of Kapit always remains his main focus as the elected representative of the people and that he promised to try to visit the residents in the constituency as often as possible.

He said if he is unable to do so, he will ensure the welfare of the Kapit residents is looked after through his Political Secretary Ambrose Abong Bugek who often acts as his representative in hearing the voices of the people in Kapit. – Bernama