No roadside stalls for Qing Ming, SMC reminds traders

SIBU (March 25): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has reminded traders selling flowers for the Qing Ming Festival not to set up stalls by the roadside.

SMC General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee chairperson councillor Donna Petrus Ngelai said this is to avoid causing traffic issues.

“It is not advisable for them to sell at the roadside especially opposite federal complex building (along Brooke Drive) as it will obstruct the traffic flow.

“We have given them a few places nearby to trade as a new trading place for them to sell the flowers,” she told The Borneo Post today.

Donna responding to makeshift stalls erected by hawkers at the roadside of Brooke Drive to sell flowers for the Qing Ming or Chinese Tomb Festival.

“Hopefully, they will apply to our Public Health section to do their selling at the allocated places that we have approved.

“Our enforcement team will go around and give them warnings to not sell at the roadside, and advise them first, regarding the new trading places,” she said.

She also reminded those trading at the designated places to prioritise cleanliness.

For the festival, which falls on April 4, the SMC General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee will allow the selling of flowers from March 23 to April 4 at five-footways of shophouses; car park area at Palace Theatre building; carpark at Tan Guan Hock building, Lorong Seduan 6, Sungai Merah; car park area at Onestop Superstore, Lorong Sungai Merah, 2C; car park area at Tyre Plus CarService, Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah 1; and open space in front of Hosanna Kindergarten near to the bus stop, Jalan Teng Chin Hua.