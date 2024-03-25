One-off air ticket subsidy of RM600 for Sabah students in Peninsula, S’wak, Labuan – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 25): The Sabah government will provide a one-off subsidy of RM600 for flight tickets to Sabahan students studying at public and private higher education institutions in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the initiative involves an allocation of RM10 million, and the subsidy can be used by the students at any time.

“The special one-off flight ticket assistance will be given directly to the students. However, detailed information and the payment mechanism will be further discussed by the relevant parties.

“The special one-off assistance of RM600 per person to Sabahan students is funded from the Chief Minister’s special allocation,” he said in a statement when visiting Pulau Pinang to break fast with students of higher learning institutes in Peninsular Malaysia on Monday.