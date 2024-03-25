Padu registration should not be rushed, opines SUPP Kuching

KUCHING (March 25): The registration for the Central Database Hub (Padu) should not be rushed, opined the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch.

In a statement today, it said many people do not understand Padu’s function and have great concerns about its security.

“SUPP Kuching branch agrees with the views of Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who stated the information required for filling out Padu involved various personal details including bank accounts, loans and property details. He also stated this is akin to stripping citizens naked. We concur that Dato Sri Abdul Karim’s views are legitimate, and also agree the registration for Padu should not be rushed.

“Based on feedback collected from the grassroots, the majority of people do not understand the function of Padu and have great concerns about its security.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching Branch opines that the registration for the Central Database Hub (Padu) should not be rushed. It is not uncommon for nation-linked websites to be hacked worldwide in recent years, and the possibility of insiders leaking (information) cannot be ruled out,” it said.

It further queried as to how authorities plan to prevent the people’s data from being stolen by hackers.

The branch also said the appeal by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli to citizens on the need for Padu registration in order to enjoy government subsidies was uncalled for.

“This ‘if you don’t do it, you don’t get it’ attitude is somewhat arrogant and high-handed. The relevant authorities should first adopt a more appropriate approach by explaining it to the people and providing more detailed information to assist them in applying.

“However, since the Economy Minister has announced he will come to Kuching this week to explain the issues related to Padu, it is hoped he can propose practical solutions to our concerns during that time,” he said.