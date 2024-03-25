Police arrest labourer in Mukah found with tube of meth

MUKAH (March 25): Police arrested a labourer here after he was found in possession of 0.36 grammes of drugs yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspect was detained around 10.30am by Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department personnel.

He said a team of police on patrol came across a suspicious-looking man on a motorcycle in the compound of a petrol station here.

“When the police tried to stop the man, he tried to flee, so minimum force was used during the arrest,” he said in a statement.

Upon inspection, police found a green straw tube containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, with a gross weight of 0.36 grammes.

Muhamad Rizal said the 31-year-old suspect, who tested positive for drugs, was taken to the Mukah Police Headquarters.

The suspect has been remanded until March 28 to facilitate the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which carries a jail term of not more than five years, or a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or both upon conviction.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and placed under police supervision for two years.