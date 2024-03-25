Project to upgrade main road to SJK Nam Kiew to take four months, says rep

BINTANGOR (March 25): A Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to upgrade the main road to SJKC Nam Kiew, near here, has begun and is expected to be completed in four months, said Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

He said the Sarawak government has approved RM50,000 for the project, which will be supervised by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarikei.

“The project commenced March 22 and is scheduled to be completed by July 21 this year. The implementation of this project will benefit the school community as well as the local people who use the road, especially in terms of comfort and safety.

“We hope that the contractor involved will carry out the work according to the set standards and complete it on time,” he said during the ceremonial handover of the project between the DID Sarikei and the contractor at the school on Saturday.

According to Ding, the implementation of RTP projects in Sarawak has greatly contributed to improving basic facilities, infrastructure and other developments, especially in rural areas.

“A lot of development has come from the RTP project allocation and it can be considered as the most successful policy of the Sarawak government in bringing change to many rural areas.

“Although it cannot be implemented simultaneously, it can be described as highly efficient for rural development planned over time,” he added.