Promote Gawai Dayak Bazaar as tourism product to woo visitors to Miri, says Penguang

MIRI (March 25): The annual Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) here needs to be promoted as a tourism product so as to attract visitors to the city, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Housing and Local Government said the bazaar, organised by Persatuan Gagasan Anak Sarawak (GADS), has its own attraction and uniqueness to become a tourism product.

“In order to achieve this objective (becoming a tourism product), GADS needs to work with the related departments and agencies such as the state tourism ministry, local authorities and so on,” he said.

Penguang, in his officiating address at the pre-launch of GDB 2024 on Saturday night, said it is only by collaborating with the relevant authorities that GADS will be able to bring the bazaar to a new level.

He also reminded the association to focus on events centred around the Dayak or Iban culture, in keeping to the name of the bazaar.

Earlier, GDB 2024 organising chairman Jimmy Lawie in his welcoming speech said this year’s bazaar will feature a total of 45 stalls.

He said the organising committee will meet next month before announcing the date of application for stalls at the bazaar.

The bazaar will run from May 1 until May 26 at the car park area in Bandar Baru Permyjaya, which was the same site used last year.

Also present at the dinner, which saw Penguang announce an allocation of RM20,000 for the association to organise the bazaar, was GADS president David Upe.