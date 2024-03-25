SIBU (March 25): A total of 80 individuals have been arrested in Sibu between January and March 25 this year for allegedly being mule account holders, said ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

The Sibu police chief said of the total, 25 of them were Sarawakians.

“They have been charged in court for the offence,” he told reporters when met after the 217th Police Day celebration at Sibu police headquarters here today.

Zulkipli said handing over of bank accounts to unauthorised parties not only violates the law, but also provides opportunities for criminals to carry out illegal activities.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation from the community to fight against fraud or scam crimes.

“The public are encouraged to be careful and not hand over personal account information to others because such action can lead to misuse of personal information and cause great losses,” he said.

He added that the police will continue to monitor and take strict action against any individuals involved in the misuse of personal information.

“The community is also encouraged to cooperate with the authorities to fight against crime and protect themselves from becoming scam victims,” he said.