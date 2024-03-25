Special financial assistance for Sabah civil servants to celebrate Raya

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 25): As Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, State civil servants will be receiving their second payment of RM1,000 from the special financial assistance as announced in the Sabah State Budget 2024.

All state civil servants including temporary and contract staff had received their first payment of RM1,000 in January, and will receive a total of RM2,000 incentive in line with the allocation implemented by the Federal government.

“This will be a welcome relief especially to those preparing for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and shows the government’s appreciation of the civil servants’ contributions towards development of the state,” said PBS Wanita Youth leader Yee Tsai Yiew.

She expressed hope that this incentive will encourage civil servants to provide efficient and good quality services to the people.

Yee also pointed out the government’s effort to improve the State civil service by allocating RM25.06 million from the State Budget 2024 towards enhancement of knowledge, skills and expertise programs.

“Having a good and competent civil service is essential to ensure the successful implementation of the government’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) initiatives. As such this allocation can be seen as a form of investment by the government to not only improve their quality of service, but more importantly to expand their knowledge and skills, and ultimately for them to use it to ensure the successful delivery of the government’s vision of a modern and developed state,” she added.

Yee commended the collaboration programs between state government agencies and private sector such as the fast breaking program between Kim Teck Cheong (KTC) and the Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM) in 25 locations throughout Sabah.

She also thanked the private sector as well as GLCs that have worked together with government agencies through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs that have made a positive impact on the local community.

She acknowledged the tremendous social responsibility among all parties involved in providing such assistance.