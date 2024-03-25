STB unveils new logo, launches ’Gateway to Borneo’ campaign at Matta Fair

KUCHING (March 25): Sarawak’s showcase of ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign at the 54th Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair in Kuala Lumpur has positioned the state as the leading gateway to Borneo – bridging Kalimantan, Sabah and Brunei.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) said the state’s participation in the Matta Fair that ran from March 22 to 24 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre signified its efforts to rejuvenate its brand with latest innovations.

The launch at the fair was an introduction to Sarawak Tourism’s new direction with ‘Gateway to Borneo’ and the refreshed ‘Sarawak More to Discover’ logo, following the initial launch at ITB Berlin – the world’s largest tourism trade fair.

“With the launch of this campaign, Sarawak seeks to enhance its appeal as a top-tier tourism destination, inviting travellers to embark on a voyage of exploration and inspiration.

“STB had set ambitious targets for this year, aiming to welcome two million domestic visitors, constituting 50 per cent of the total projected visitor arrivals,” said STB in a press release yesterday.

The focus, it added, was to provide comprehensive information on Sarawak’s diverse tourism offerings, to promote and facilitate the sale of Sarawak’s travel packages from esteemed industry partners, as well as to strengthen networks between Peninsular Malaysian tour operators and Sarawak tourism for future collaborations.

“Sarawak Tourism had set to create an immersive experience for attendees at the Matta Fair KL 2024, offering a glimpse into the captivating allure of the region through the ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign,” it said.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, when met at the launching of the fair, said the Sarawak pavilion was part of STB’s ongoing efforts to amplify and give prominence to its communications and advertising strategies.

“Our pavilion signifies more than just a physical presence; it symbolises Sarawak’s unwavering commitment to showcase an immersive experience of the richness of our culture, the diversity of our landscapes, and the warmth of our hospitality,” said Ting.

“We are optimistic that our continued efforts will propel Sarawak towards achieving our target of welcoming four million visitors worldwide in 2024.

“Our effort in 2023 helped to contribute a significant increase in arrivals from Malaysia and the neighbouring countries, totalling over 1,770,000 domestic visitors and over 1,800,000 from Indonesia and Brunei – marking a remarkable 43 per cent increase domestically and a staggering 182 per cent increase regionally compared to 2022,” he disclosed.

At the heart of this campaign, the revitalised ‘Sarawak More to Discover’ (SMTD) destination logo was unveiled.

Designed to encapsulate the region’s rich tapestry of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (CANFF), the STMD logo serves as a visual ode to Sarawak’s pristine rainforests, coastal waters and the kaleidoscope of ethnicities that call it home.

Within its design, the majestic silhouette of the Rhinoceros hornbill stands tall, an iconic symbol synonymous with Sarawak’s cherished moniker, ‘Land of the Hornbills’.

The event that concluded yesterday was enlivened with the captivating ‘sape’ and cultural performances, alongside handicraft demonstrations of basket weaving and temporary tattoo demonstrations by the local artisans.