S’wak CP: 451 scam cases recorded between Jan-March 23 this year

KUCHING (March 25): A total of 451 scam cases were recorded between January to March 23 this year, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

He said the number of cases showed a decrease of 18.3 per cent compared to the 552 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“Total losses recorded during this period was RM20.1 million – an increase of 34 per cent compared to the RM15 million recorded in 2023,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters at Jalan Badruddin here today.

Mancha said of the total number of scam cases, the most reported were e-commerce scams with 141 cases involving losses of RM1.32 million followed by investment scams (52 cases with RM11 million in losses) and non-existent loans (49 cases with RM378,000 in losses).

“During this period, a total of 193 individuals were also arrested,” he said.

Mancha advised the public to remain vigilant and to report to the relevant agencies if they become victims of fraud.

“Contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 to block suspicious transactions that occur within 24 hours. Additionally, download the Whoscall app via the Google Play Store or Apple Store and check suspected bank accounts with the ‘Check Scammers CCID’ app on the website semakmule.rmp.gov.my.

“The public can also visit the official social media accounts of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to obtain information on the scammers’ modus operandi,” he said.