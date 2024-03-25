S’wak welcomes first cruise ship of the year, Hong Kong-bound Silver Shadow Cruise

KUCHING (March 25): Sarawak welcomed its first cruise ship this year, the ‘Silver Shadow Cruise’ from Silver Sea Cruises, said the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

The US ship enroute to Hong Kong was anchored at Senari Port today at 6.15am, bringing 296 passengers for a brief visit to Sarawak.

“The passengers, who are mostly from the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Switzerland, France, Italy and Austria were given a warm welcome with traditional garlanding.

“This was before they went for shore excursions to Bako National Park, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Sarawak Cultural Village, Borneo Cultures Museum and the Panoramic Kuching City Tour,” said STB in a statement today.

It added the cruise ship set sail to its next destination in Kota Kinabalu today as well.

The cruise ship’s other destinations include Saigon and Da Nang in Vietnam, before it is scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong on April 4.

The 10-deck ship has a 302-strong crew and 194 staterooms, three restaurants, seven lounges and bars and other facilities, and can accommodate a maximum of 466 passengers.