Task force to probe murder of Lahad Datu student

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 25): The police have set up a task force to assist in the investigation of a recent bullying case which resulted in the death of a vocational student in Lahad Datu.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the task force will be led by the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, Sabah Assistant Commissioner Cyril Edward Nuing @ Hillary, to ensure the transparency of the police investigation in dealing with issues related to this case.

“This task force will ensure that the investigation is done swiftly, professionally and in an orderly manner,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Sabah Contingent’s 217th Police Day at the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here on Monday.

He said the remand of the 13 detainees will end on March 29, and investigations are ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code, with several individuals including the warden and other students already been called to record their statements.

Jauteh said the autopsy process had already been carried out but police were not able to issue a full report on the results for now to prevent any speculations that could interfere with their investigation.

“The public, especially school students, are advised not to commit any crimes including bullying.

“This incident is expected to raise more awareness to all parties, not just the school management but also the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) in each school,” he said.

“The police will always cooperate and provide the necessary assistance to prevent incidents like this from happening again,” he said.

On March 22, a 17-year-old Lahad Datu Vocational College student was found unconscious by the dormitory warden at 6.50am and was confirmed dead at the scene by Lahad Datu Hospital personnel.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said the crime statistics index for Sabah had recorded an increase of 782 cases or 23.34 percent compared to 634 cases in the same period last year.

He said the increase is due to the Sabah Police Contingent’s approach to ensure that all police reports were received and investigation papers were opened.

“We took the approach of opening investigation papers even when it involves minor offenses that can be classified as not requiring investigation (NFA) as well as cases involving losses.

“This effort is to enable the police to identify the distribution and pattern of crimes that occur in Sabah, which will then enable us to devise a more effective strategy,” he said.

Jauteh said although the crime index had increased, Sabah police had also managed to solve 65.35 percent of the cases, equivalent to 511 cases out of a total of 782 cases.

“Burglary cases have shown the most significant increase in Sabah with 262 cases compared to 228 in 2023, equal to a 12.97 percent increase.

“Among the notable cases solved in the first two months of this year include the bringing down of four house burglary groups, part of a syndicate with the motive of stealing safes, namely the Arrino, Gurun, Rizal and Yogi gangs.

“In the same period, we also managed to arrest 12 suspects and solve 14 safe theft cases that had caused a loss of RM1.361 million,” he said.

Jauteh said the suspects’ modus operandi was to make observations in elite residential areas before breaking into houses that had not been occupied for a short period of time based on uncollected newspapers.

“Homeowners are advised to always prioritise home security, and to contact us or register for the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application when leaving their homes for a long time, especially during the festive season,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said his side had mobilised enough personnel during Op Selamat in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri involving more than 1,400 members and officers through the formation of a task force for the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and the Sabah Contingent Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ).

“A total of 283 JSPT teams will be on duty for Op Selamat with a focus on 54 hot spots on main roads throughout Sabah starting April 8, while a total of 1,124 JSJ officers will be on duty for Op Pintu during Aidilfitri,” he said.