Why rush for PADU registration? – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 25): Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is deeply concerned by the recent push by the federal government for the comprehensive registration to the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, especially now when data privacy is considered more important than ever before.

“I am also uncomfortable that Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli’s remarks on this issue has been too assertive, verging on coercive. Therefore, I urge the minister to pause and reassess the strategy,” said Jeffrey who is also Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister.

He added that the four-month window for the registration of approximately 20 million targeted Malaysians to the PADU system is quite alarming and at the same time, puzzling.

“What is the reason behind this rush? Would it not open the system to potential repercussions on data accuracy and security? How prepared is the government to ensure the data will be managed and protected securely with the influx of personal data coming into the system in such a short time? Surely, a more measured and phased approach be more prudent,” he said.

Moreover, the fact that over 65% of Malaysians have yet to register, it shows that there is a profound issue of trust – or rather, the lack thereof, he said.

“I wonder why. Could it be because of the intrusive nature of the data required by PADU? Why does the government need to know who I owe money to and how much? How is this relevant to my eligibility for subsidies?”

He also said there are also more pertinent questions like who developed PADU and how will the data be protected?

“What would happen if the data were leaked? As the eighth most breached nation in the world, I think PADU is the last thing that the government needs to introduce right now. History shows that no data system is impenetrable – even the FBI personnel database was recently hacked,” he reminded.

Jeffrey said he concurred with Sarawak Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah that there is no difference between PADU and existing systems like e-Kasih or Skim Tunai Rahmah.

“I do not see the necessity of PADU or how it justifies the extensive collection of personal data beyond what is traditionally required by agencies such as the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) or welfare systems. The government’s duty is to serve its citizens, not to delve unnecessarily into their private lives. The protection of individual privacy must be balanced against the benefits of data collection,” he said.

He also asked who will be held responsible if one day, these data are used for other malicious purposes?

“Be it surveillance, political manipulation, or other forms of control by irresponsible parties. These are not my mere imaginations – there have been many global precedents,” he said.

He added that if the federal government wishes to proceed with PADU anyway, then he would suggest that the platform be modified extensively and improvised without making the people apprehensive.

“The proponents of this system should also consider the impact of their communication style. There is no need to threaten the people by saying that if they do not register, they will not get subsidies. That tactic is not going to convince the people or make them want to cooperate with you,” he said.

“Personally, I would suggest that PADU populate their database using the existing databases already at their disposal. Help the people to ease their privacy concerns and more importantly, do not burden them as they are already wary of sharing their personal information as it is. In fact, I believe that all these data should be managed by the respective states. We in Sabah have endured too many bad memories of our data being misused in the past for unwarranted purposes. We do not want a repeat of that mistake ” said Jeffrey.