All Sukma sports venues to be ready by June, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (March 26): All sports venues for the upcoming 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma) will be ready by June, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said he had issued a directive to ensure all construction and upgrading works at the venues are completed by June to prepare for the sporting event which will be held from Aug 17-24.

“Yesterday, we visited three facilities including the new wushu hall which is still undergoing construction. They (the contractor) promised me the hall will be completed in June.

“Aside from that, we also visited the Sarawak Stadium where the track and field events will be held, and the Sports Village that the Sarawak contingent will be staying in,” he told reporters after launching electric motorcycles at the Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Commenting on federal funding for the hosting of the 21st Sukma, Abdul Karim said the Sarawak government is still waiting for the federal government’s decision on the allocation of funding.

“They will definitely give the funding. If not, I will have to make a little bit of noise,” he joked.

He said there are about 45 sports facilities across five divisions in the state being used for Sukma, and they are now undergoing various refurbishments.

Abdul Karim added he had a discussion with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria on Monday during his visit to the state, and they would both be working together to further promote the development of the sports industry in Sarawak.

He commented Sarawak is unique when compared to other states, as there are about 18 mini sports complexes throughout the state and each complex comprises five sports facilities.

“This attracted the attention of the OCM and they know Sarawak is serious in its efforts to develop the sports sector, which is why Tan Sri Mohamad Norza will be assisting us to bring more international sports events to be held in Sarawak,” he said.