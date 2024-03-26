Amid economic uncertainty, young adults choose modest Raya celebration

KUCHING (March 26): Amidst the uncertain economic situation, young working adults say it is better to prioritise one’s needs and well-being rather spend excessively to celebrate Hari Raya.

Irfan Nasrullah Jafli, 24, said unlike previous years, he will only spend on necessities this year based on a list of priorities.

“Everyone wants to wear something different from the previous year’s Hari Raya. For me, I’ll invest in a new set of Baju Melayu, then adjust the rest (priorities) based on the situation.

“If I still have wearable clothes and accessories, I’ll stick with those. I prioritise long-term purchases. Best to cut unnecessary spending and celebrate modestly,” he told The Borneo Post.

For sales advisor Rahmawati Samsul, 29, she understands that many are grappling with the challenge of celebrating Aidilfitri against the backdrop of economic uncertainty.

“With prices soaring, it’s wise to be prudent with our spending,” she said, while recalling a recent trip to shop for groceries where her total bill came to about RM300 even though her trolley was not even full.

“And when it comes to Hari Raya, with the necessity of purchasing raw food materials and pre-packaged festive cookies, expenses will inevitably escalate.”

Despite the financial challenges, Rahmawati is still able to find a silver lining, noting that such experiences serve as a valuable lesson in prudent spending management.

The situation is a little bit different for Haslam Asrul Abdullah, 25, who says he is able to spend a bit more this Hari Raya as he has been putting aside money for the occasion.

“I set aside some money as savings every month, and I’ll be using a portion of my savings for Hari Raya this year,” said Haslam, who works in the housekeeping department of a local spa.

Nevertheless, he conceded that due to the uncertain economy, he has had to tighten his daily food expenses just to have enough money to afford celebrating Raya.

While advocating for a more modest celebration, Irfan, Rahmawati and Haslam also feel it is important for celebrants to support locally-made products to bolster the local economy.

“Supporting home-grown businesses can help stimulate economic growth whilst promoting sustainability within the local community,” said Irfan.