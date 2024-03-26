Attracting right investments requires govt to be proactive, says Awg Tengah

KUCHING (March 26): There is a need to be proactive in attracting the right investments to the country, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He pointed out that among the new and promising economic sectors to attract more investments included green hydrogen, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), and renewable energy.

“With this, there must be targeted incentives and steadfast policies to facilitate the growth of these industries,” he said during his meeting with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is state International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, also discussed various matters of common interest with Tengku Zafrul including showcasing Sarawak as the green and renewable energy hub for the region.

Both leaders also agreed to work closely together to attract more investments to Sarawak.

Also present were Awang Tengah’s deputy minister Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, his ministry’s advisor Dato Sri Naroden Majais and permanent secretary Dulkornain Masron, Regional Corridor Development Authority chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni, and InvestSarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong.