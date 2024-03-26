Bintulu to host takraw, football, muaythai in Sukma

BINTULU (March 26): Bintulu will host three sports during the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) from Aug 17-24.

The three sports are sepak takraw, football and muaythai.

According to a news report from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the SUKMA XXI Sarawak 2024 technical and competition committees were in Bintulu yesterday for discussions with the relevant parties and visits to the competition venues.

Sepak takraw will be held at Stadium Muhibah while football will be played at Bintulu Stadium and Universiti Putera Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) football field.

Muaythai fighters will slug it out at the Naim Paragon Street Mall Bintulu.

Kuching will host 23 of the total 37 sports including silambam, e-sports, golf, kabaddi, table tennis, athletics, aquatics, gimrama, archery, shooting, petanque, beach volleyball, squash, taekwondo, tennis, hockey, basketball, tenpin bowling, wushu, cycling, cricket, field bowling and women’s football.