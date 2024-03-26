Central leadership will decide on cooperation – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 26): The decision whether Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah will contest alone or cooperate with other parties in the coming state election will only be determined by the party’s central leadership based on the consensus and proposal made by BN Sabah together with its allies.

BN Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said the central leadership will make the appropriate decision to ensure that BN achieves a significant victory in the state election.

“So far, BN Sabah has not confirmed any decision to cooperate with other parties, although preliminary discussions have been held, and we will decide at the appropriate time,” he said after attending the Umno Sabah Zone 6 breaking of fast ceremony involving the Lahad Datu, Kalabakan Tawau and Semporna divisions at the Dewan Sri Perdana Lahad Datu recently.

Bung Moktar who is also the Umno Sabah chief, was responding to the statement by BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan that any decision for BN to cooperate with other parties to face state election would be decided by the coalition’s central leadership.

According to Bung Moktar, it is still too early for BN Sabah to declare cooperation with other parties, adding that BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Umno President, previously stated that any cooperation between BN and other parties to face the 17th Sabah Election would only be determined after the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

Bung Moktar pointed out that in selecting coalition partners to face the election, BN/Umno Sabah needs to be more cautious and careful and will only collaborate with parties that respect each other’s agreements.

“The previous experience of coalition with other parties has taught Umno/BN Sabah to maturely engage in cooperation with other parties in the state. We will cooperate with political parties that respect each other’s agreements and benefit Umno/BN and Sabah,” he said.

Bung Moktar also rejected the possibility of cooperating with parties in previous coalitions which he claimed had deceived them from the outset, both in terms of constituency selection and candidates in the last state election.

“From the beginning, Umno/BN Sabah has been deceived. We have decided to field candidates in areas agreed upon for BN candidates, but they put independent candidates to challenge BN candidates, and moreover, they campaigned and offered incentives to voters to ensure BN candidates lose. So, parties like this have no place in the BN Sabah camp for cooperation,” Bung stressed.

Regarding cooperation with other parties in facing the election, Bung Moktar said that BN will look for partners who are loyal, sincere in carrying out responsibilities and as partners to fight for the fate of Sabah’s people.

“What we are doing today is strengthening all party machinery. Gather issues and information that will be used during the election campaign,” he said.

According to him, in the series of explorations carried out by Umno Sabah in several divisions and constituencies in the state, the response from Umno members and the people still show a high level of support for Umno/BN.