Cops track down owner of lorry that hit electrical cable in Kpg Santubong

KUCHING (March 26): Police have managed to track down the owner of the lorry that hit an electrical cable in Kampung Santubong yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the incident had caused a power outage in the village.

“Police received a call on the incident at 11.30am,” he added.

Ahsmon said an investigation found that the company that operates the lorry has been transporting soil to a construction site in the village for the past six months.

“Seven summonses were issued to the lorry driver on various offences,” he added.

Ahsmon said the lorry was also seized under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further action.