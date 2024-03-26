Indonesian mum who dumped newborn’s body at Batu Kawa dumpster jailed 11 months

KUCHING (March 26): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Indonesian woman to 11 months in jail for concealing her newborn child by disposing of the baby’s body in a dumpster behind an eatery at MJC, Batu Kawa here last year.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi convicted Jamilah Amin, 23, after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge framed under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Jamilah from Entikong, Indonesia, was previously charged under Section 309B of the Penal Code for infanticide on Dec 6, 2023 but she was ordered to undergo mental observation.

During proceedings, Jamilah’s counsel Ralph Lee submitted a psychiatric report which stated she had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and is under medication.

Lee also submitted a statement from Dewan Adat Dayak Entikong that Jamilah suffers from mental illness due to genetic factor, where in 1977 Jamilah’s grandmother had also killed her own child due to mental illness.

At 9.50pm on Nov 22, 2023, Jamilah concealed her newborn baby girl by disposing of the dead body in an MJC, Batu Kawa dumpster.

Based on the facts of the case, a member of the public told police that the body of a newborn baby had been found at a dumpster in the area.

Police later found the body of a baby in a black garbage bag, which had been thrown together with other kitchen waste and rubbish.

Upon examining the bin area, police found an empty parcel bag with the name of a man.

Further investigations revealed Jamilah to be the man’s girlfriend.

She was then sent to undergo an examination by a specialist, who confirmed Jamilah showed signs that she had just delivered a baby.

Investigations found that upon delivery, Jamilah had strangulated the baby using a rubber band and a towel at around 8.30pm on Nov 22, 2023.

Following an autopsy, the pathologist confirmed that the baby’s cause of death was ligature strangulation.

Jamilah committed the act to conceal the birth of the baby from others.

DPP Mohammad Fauzan Zamri prosecuted the case.