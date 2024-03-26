Investigate suspicious sand dredging works in Menumbok, Kuala Penyu – Beaufort Umno

MENUMBOK (March 26): Beaufort Umno urged the relevant authorities to investigate the sand dredging works at Kg Jagus Menumbok and Kg Berangkok in Kuala Penyu.

Its chief, Datuk Awang Aslee Lakat, said that so far they have not received accurate and detailed information on whether the sand dredging work was carried out in accordance with the rules set by the authorities.

Accordingly, he asked the District Office, Environment Department, Land and Survey Department, Public Works Department and related departments to investigate this matter.

“If it is done not in accordance with the rules and conditions set by the authorities, immediate action to stop it must be done. Whereas, if there is approval from the authorities, it needs to be disclosed to the public and the work done needs to adhere to the set procedures,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Awang Aslee who is also the Barisan Nasional Coordinating Chairman of the Beaufort Parliament, said he had been informed about the sand dredging works in the two villages which raised the suspicion of the villagers that it might be done illegally without obtaining a license or approval from the authorities.

According to Awang Aslee, the initial investigation found that the dredged sand was taken to Kudat for the glass and solar factory, but information from a truck driver who transported the sand was different, and claimed that the sand was taken to Sepanggar Port to be loaded into ship and taken to China.

“There are two different explanations and this raises suspicion. When we asked a worker in this area, he himself could not speak in Bahasa Malaysia and English and only spoke Chinese. So, we failed to get accurate and clear information” he said.

Awang added the villagers informed that they operate until 3am by using 10-tonne lorries. It is not only affecting the safety of the villagers but also damaging the roads.

“I hope the authorities can visit and investigate this matter,” he said.