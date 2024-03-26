Jamilah: Almost 4,000 Sarawakians infected by HIV in past 33 years

KUCHING (March 26): The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has affected nearly 4,000 Sarawakians since the first case was detected more than 33 years ago, said Malaysia AIDS Foundation (MAF) Sarawak patron Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

She also revealed that about 900 deaths have been reported due to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is the most advanced stage of HIV.

“In an effort to diversify the resources of HIV prevention and care services, MAF Sarawak has taken an approach by providing assistance programmes such as Medical Assistance Scheme, Teratak Kasih Tok Nan (TKTN) One Stop Support Centre, Sarawak Health Access Programme (SHAPE), and also special/emergency assistance.

“However, without the support of the government sector, the corporate sector, agencies and non-governmental organisations including Yayasan AIDS Malaysia KL, MAF Sarawak could not stand as it is now,” she said at the presentation of contributions from Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) recently.

The event saw MIS through Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak presenting zakat (tithe) collection worth RM204,000 to MAF Sarawak to assist people live with HIV (PLHIV) in Sarawak who are asnaf (eligible tithe recipients), especially those living in the rural areas.

“This donation will further expand SHAPE’s service which will offer travel assistance for PLHIV from rural areas of Sarawak to hospitals to receive treatment.

“SHAPE assistance also offers subsidies not only limited to people living with HIV and AIDS but also to other patients with chronic disease.

“In addition, this programme will also offer jobs to PLHIV in need,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie said both MIS and TBS agreed to channel this financial allocation to help the PLHIV in Sarawak to get proper access to medicine and treatment.

He said this was also to enable them to further improve their quality of life in terms of spiritual, physical, emotional and social, so that they can further contribute towards efforts to advance the economic success of Sarawak.

“We at the Sarawak Islamic Council and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak are aware that there are nearly 4,000 people in Sarawak who have been affected by HIV.

“Although HIV is not easily transmitted when compared to other infectious diseases, this is a worrying figure if there is no appropriate action taken to control HIV infection. If those affected are not given appropriate follow-up treatment, they have the potential to transition to AIDS.

“However, we understand that there is now the latest medical technology to prevent the situation from becoming more chronic, namely the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) medical technology that can reduce viral load in the body until it is undetectable.

“We also understand that if this can be achieved by those living with HIV, then they can live life like a normal person, so they will not infect others,” he said.