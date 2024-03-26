Kapit cops remember fallen comrades on 217th Police Day celebration

KAPIT (March 26): It was a bittersweet 217th Police Day celebration for Kapit police personnel yesterday, with the recent demise of two of their own still fresh in the minds of many.

In paying tribute to the late Sgt Jonathan Lambet and Cpl Iskandar Ibrahim, Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu described the two as dedicated policemen who sacrificed their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

“As we celebrate Police Day today, let us not forget our fallen comrades who lost their lives after the boat they were travelling in with three others was hit by a whirlpool and capsized in Sungai Baleh on March 7.

“Their sacrifices will not be forgotten,” she said in a speech.

She also paid tribute to the 34 police personnel, as well as rescuers from other agencies, involved in the 10-day operation to locate the victims.

Meanwhile, she called on all Kapit police personnel to prioritise teamwork and to serve the public with full dedication and commitment.

The highlight of the celebration was the presentation of letters of appreciation by Rohana to all 34 police personnel involved in the rescue operation for the boat capsize victims.

The recipients included ASP Fauzan Abu Kassim, Insp Sivaneswaran Nadaraja, Insp Chiang Kok Siong, Insp Mohammad Syafriedhan Yusof, Sub-Insp Amri Arita Kebong, Sub-Insp Norfaiza Jaccub, Sgt Nikol Losa, and Sgt Kristol Andrew Sammy.