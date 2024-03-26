Likas fire victims grateful for Yayasan Nur Jauhar’s donation

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 26): The victims of a fire in Kampung Muhibbah, Likas here expressed their gratitude after receiving donations from Yayasan Nur Jauhar (YNJ), which helps to ease their burden a little ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, the wife of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahirudin, presented the donations to the fire victims at the Likas Multipurpose Hall here. Also present was Kota Kinabalu City Hall Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah.

Edy Zaffrel Ikhwan Parlis, 33, said the assistance from the foundation could alleviate his burden, especially kitchen expenses, during Ramadan after losing his home in the blaze.

Edy Zaffrel Ikhwan, who has six children aged between 16 months and 10 years, said he did not have time to save his belongings, and even the early preparations for Hari Raya were destroyed.

“All my children’s school uniforms also burned, and this time my family and I experienced how it feels to celebrate Aidilfitri without a home. Our neighbour’s house also caught fire in 2018,” he said when met by Bernama at the hall here Tuesday.

Edy Zaffrel Ikhwan, a civil servant, said he is currently on disaster leave and has to find a temporary place for his family to stay.

On Sunday (March 24), an early morning fire destroyed 10 houses in Kampung Muhibbah Likas while a blaze on March 4 destroyed another 10 houses in Kampung Laut Bongawan.

Kusnah Kadis, 57, said the foundation’s donation was a relief for his 15 family members, who also lost all their belongings, adding that their house, which had only recently been renovated, was 60 per cent destroyed.

“We only had time to save some documents and the car… did not expect the fire would reach our place as our house was situated furthest,” said Kusnah, who intends to return to her home as 40 per cent of it was not affected by the blaze.

Firdaus Ayong, 30, is also grateful for the donation because he too did not have time to save any of his belongings from the house he had rented for the past eight months.

Meanwhile, YNJ chairman Datuk Al Hambra Tun Juhar said 44 household heads (KIR) had received assistance from the foundation, namely 29 KIRs from Bongawan and 15 KIRs from Kampung Muhibbah. – Bernama