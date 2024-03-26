Man in Kuching fined RM2,000 for breaking mum’s standing fan, tail light of sister’s car

KUCHING (March 26): A 24-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default five months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for breaking his mother’s standing fan and the tail light of his sister’s car.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Fakhrul Hisham Zainudin after he pleaded guilty to Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term up to five years or a fine, or both.

Fakhrul committed the offence at a house in Kampung Sungai Bako here at around 7pm on March 22, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Fakhrul went into a fit of rage after his mother transferred money into his bank account instead of giving him cash.

He then broke his mother’s standing fan and broke the taillight of his sister’s car, causing a loss of RM700.

His mother lodged a police report and he was arrested on March 23, 2024.

In the same court, Fakhrul was also fined RM2,500 in default six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The court also ordered him to undergo supervision for two years.

Based on the facts of the case, Fakhrul was tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine at the Kuching district police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) on March 21, 2023.

Both cases were prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Fakhrul was unrepresented by counsel.