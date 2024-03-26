Man in Miri fined RM1,000 for gambling in public place

MIRI (March 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,00 in default two weeks’ jail for gambling in a public place.

Mustafa Hassan, 49, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Randu Rangen to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to be engaging in online gambling in front of a shophouse in Pujut Corner at around 5.15pm on March 25.

In mitigation, Mustafa pleaded for leniency as it was his first offence.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.