KUCHING (March 26): A massive oil spill occurred at Jalan Kulas near the Satok flyover here this afternoon.

The spill caused traffic congestion along the stretch before the police arrived to control the traffic flow and cordon off the affected stretch.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) team was also despatched to the scene to clean up the spill using sawdust and soap.

MORE TO COME