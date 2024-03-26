Sabah’s STAM results improve

KOTA KINABALU (March 26): The Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2023 results in Sabah improved 1.67 per cent from 56.82 to 58.49 per cent.

Sabah State Education Department (JPNS) director Raisin Saidin said 84 candidates sat for STAM last year compared to 132 in 2022.

“Out of that number, one candidate for STAM 2023 in Sabah passed with excellence by getting a Mumtaz grade (excellent) while 10 got Jayyid Jiddan grade (very good).

“All STAM 2023 candidates in Sabah have taken a total of 10 subjects with Arabic recorded 100 percent pass,” he said when announcing STAM 2023 results at Sekolah Menengah Agama Negeri (SMAN) Toh Puan Hajah Rahmah on Tuesday.

His speech was delivered by deputy director, Mohd Zaini Yanin.

According to Raisin, the 10 subjects taken are Arabic Insya and Mutalaah, Arabic Nahu and Sarf, Arabic Adab and Nusus, Arabic Arudh and Qafiyah, Arabic Balaghah, Usuluddin Hifz Al-Quran and Tajwid, Usuluddin Tafsir and Ulumuhu, Usuluddin Tauhid and Mantiq, Sharia Hadith and Mustolah and Sharia Fiqh.

“Based on this achievement, Sabah recorded a lower (better) State Average Grade (GPN) in STAM 2023 which is 3.30, compared to 3.32 in STAM 2022.

“The best schools are Sekolah Menengah (SM) Islamiah Tawau and SMAN Islamiah Papar while the District Education Office (PPD) Tawau was crowned as the best PPD with an achievement of 2.40 percent, which exceeded the state GPN,” he added.

Earlier, 11 excellent STAM 2023 Sabah students with three from SM Islamiah Tawau, Farizana Nur Haziyah Daud, Siti Nur Najihah Hazirah Nazarul Akmal and Dayang Nur Qasdina Yunus; eight from SMAN Toh Puan Hajah Rahmah, Faris Harzan Ramdan, Mohammad Zawawi Ahadin, Mohammad Aiman Ariff Aripin, Mohammad A’ydiel Farhan Ali, Muhammad Aqif Fitri Mohd Rafisyam, Nur Sabrina Ali, Amyra Efno Abas and Nur Farahin Ashikin Mohd Zain also received recognition certificates from JPNS.

Also present were the deputy director of the JPNS school management sector, Indang Kasi Sibin and the chief assistant director of the assessment and examination sector, Siti Hamni Hashim.