Sarawak Premier breaks fast with UiTM Sarawak students, staff

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 26): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg participated in a breaking of fast with students and staff of UiTM Sarawak (UiTMCS) during the university’s inaugural ‘Iftar Perdana’ ceremony.

The event took place at the UiTMCS’ Samarahan 2 Campus Seri Kenyalang Student Centre and was attended by over 300 guests.

During the event, Abang Johari also handed out donations to 66 ‘asnaf’ recipients comprising of UiTMCS students, staff and single mothers.

The premier also presented a donation to Surau Al-Hidayah of Kampung Plaie in Samarahan. Kampung Plaie is an Iban village with a community of Muslim converts.

“This donation is a collaborative effort involving the Zakat and Waqf Unit (Zawaf) of UiTMS, the Tabung Haji Board and TVS and underscores the spirit of giving and cooperation,” said the event organisers.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Datuk Idris Buang, UiTM Pro Chancellor Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz and his wife Datin Dayang Rosnah Drashid, UiTM board of directors member Datuk Ariff Farhan Doss representing the board’s chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Raduan Che Rose and UiTM Sarawak Deputy Rector of Academic and International Affairs Professor Ts Chm Dr Mohammad Isa Mohamadin.