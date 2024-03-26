Sarawak’s rich cultural diversity, stunning landscapes being showcased in France

KUCHING (March 26): Sarawak’s rich cultural diversity and its stunning landscapes are currently being showcased at a three-day Malaysian Borneo Unveiled: Harmony of Cultures, Nature, and Adventure Exhibition at Secur Hall in Paris, France.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a press release said it organised the exhibition which started on Monday (March 25), in collaboration with the Permanent Delegation of Malaysia to Unesco Paris, Department of National Heritage and Sarawak Museum Department.

It explained that the exhibition is aimed at engaging delegates through vibrant displays, interactive exhibits, and discussions, highlighting the harmonious blend of diverse cultures and the natural treasures of the region.

“Sarawak aims to continue fostering greater awareness and action towards sustainable tourism and conservation in the region, and targeting Niah National Park to be inscribed as a World Heritage Site (WHS) in 2024,” said SFC.

It also said a reception to welcome up to 100 participants would also be held today (March 26), with Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration, and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh as the guest of honour.

Len, meanwhile, is already in Paris during which he had the time to visit the exhibition.

According to SFC, the exhibition is also a side event in conjunction with the 219th United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) executive board meeting.

It added the exhibition also aligns with Unesco’s mandate, celebrating diverse cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development through conservation efforts.