Sea retaining wall at Oya to be inaugurated by TYT, says Dalat rep

KUCHING (March 26): The sea retaining wall at Oya in Dalat will be inaugurated by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on April 21, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing said the inauguration is being held in conjunction with the launch of the Oya Kaul Festival, which will also be graced by the Head of State.

The wall, which will also function as a waterfront, is set to be a tourist attraction, said the Dalat assemblywoman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women wing chief.

She said the construction of the retaining wall started during the Covid-19 pandemic and was completed earlier than scheduled in October last year.

“The launch of the wall is significant because its construction was approved by Tun himself when he was the federal Minister of Natural Resources and Environment at the time. Subsequently, we faced some challenges due to a change in federal government (from Barisan Nasional to Pakatan Harapan) and at the time, a question was put forward as to whether the project should be dropped or continued.

“It was Tun who wanted it to be continued, that is why we are grateful to him,” she said after paying a courtesy call on Wan Junaidi and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi at the Astana Negeri here today.

She added another project that Wan Junaidi had approved was the Pekan Sabtu.

Fatimah pointed out the impact of the wall is huge, as people conduct economic activities there and it also offers a beautiful landscape.

“Another significant development in Oya is to convert the nine existing Lebuk Kaul or Rumah Kaul, which are run by the respective village security and development committees and community leaders’ associations, into homestays.

“This can contribute to improving the residents’ socio-economic situation,” she added.

Meanwhile, during the three-day Oya Kaul Festival, which is making a grand comeback after a four-year hiatus, the nine Lebuk Kaul will display unique Melanau heritage food items and entry will be given free-of-charge to visitors.

“Another main highlight of the festival is the boat parade (Kapal Serahang), which will include a Bergadang (gendang) group, and the boats will parade about 2.2 kilometres through the river from Pekan Sabtu to the festival site,” she said.