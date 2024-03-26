Security measures to continue as usual during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, assures S’wak CP

KUCHING (March 26): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said security measures will continue as usual during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He told reporters this when met during a breaking of fast event near the Pending Express Boat Jetty here on Tuesday.

“Starting from Telok Melano to Kuala Lawas, the marine police have prepared 15 patrol boats for security purposes during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Sarawak waters, including river areas.

“The focus is on border security, especially the Indonesia-Malaysia border, and enforcing laws such as the Fisheries Act 1985 and Merchant Shipping Ordinance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mancha explained that during the month of Ramadan, the Sarawak police contingent has organised several ‘Menyantuni Barisan Hadapan’ programmes to support frontliners.

“While conducting ops, we also break fast with them. This programme will be continued periodically,” he said.