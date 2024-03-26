Sibu cops nab 43-year-old man for allegedly breaking ambulance window

SIBU (March 26): Police have arrested a 43-year-old man allegedly for breaking the window of an ambulance belonging to the Health Ministry.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the man was arrested following a report lodged by the owner of air conditioner repair workshop here yesterday.

“The owner claimed that at about 12pm, an unknown man came to the workshop and smashed the window of an ambulance using a ‘Kwan Tao’.

“Acting on the report, a team of policemen managed to arrest the suspect at 2pm on the same day,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli added that police also seized a kerambit from the suspect and a ‘Kwan Tao’ that was found inside his vehicle.

“The suspect and the seized items were taken to Sibu police station to facilitate investigation. We are investigating the cause of the incident,” he said.

Zulkipli said a urine test conducted on the suspect found him positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.