Single parents happy children chosen for Raya shopping

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 26): Emily Bozou from Kampung Putaton in Penampang could not hold back her tears as she looked at her children happily choosing their new outfits for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Her three children aged between seven and 12 years old were among the 50 children who were sponsored to a shopping spree under the charity program organised by Kim Teck Cheong (KTC) Consolidated Berhad and the state Unit Pemimpin Pembangunan Masyarakat (UPPM) for this Ramadan.

Also present at the shopping spree in Penampang last Sunday were Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad’s Executive Director Datuk Dexter Lau, his wife Datin Yee Tsai Siew, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya’s wife Datin Dayang Siti Noor Hayyat Awang Mohd Saufi and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Redonah Bahanda.

The children were from the state constituencies of Likas, Luyang, Api Api, Kapayan and Moyog.

Emily, 40, is separated from the children’s father and her income comes from operating a sundry shop in Kampung Putaton.

But all is not smooth sailing for Emily as the mother of three has to undergo dialysis three times a week with each session costing about RM300.

Therefore to have her children chosen to be part of the charity program is something she is very grateful for as it helps to reduce her expenses in preparing for the Hari Raya celebration.

“I usually spend about RM600 for my children’s new outfits for Raya but that also depends on if we have the extra money to spend. That is why I am thankful to KTC Consolidated Berhad for this opportunity,” she said.

Emily’s plight also touched the hearts of Dexter and his wife as well as the other guests at the shopping spree. She was unable to hold back her tears when relating to them her life story and the sight of her youngest child wiping her tears had Dexter and the others also tearing up.

Emily was not the only single parent whose children were selected under the program as single father Aznil Kubah from Kepayan was also there with his three daughters.

Aznil is a full-time Grab runner and has been doing it for four years.

His daughters are aged six, nine and 11. One of them cried tears of happiness when told that she could choose a new outfit for herself.

“I am extremely grateful to KTC Consolidated Berhad for helping to ease my burden this Raya and also for bringing joy to my children,” he said.

Dexter, upon hearing that Aznil is working as a Grab runner took it upon himself to offer the single father a job with the company.

For Dexter, the joy and happiness etched on the faces of the children as they chose their clothes for Raya made him feel empowered because for him, all the blessings he received from God made it possible to lend a hand to them.

Dexter pointed out KTC Consolidated Berhad has always been active during Ramadan with different variety of contributions as a way of giving back to the community.

“Last year we donated bread to 73 areas and each area received 1,000 loaves of bread through the respective UPPM. This year, the company’s contribution is different, not only by working together on the iftar program, KTC Consolidated Berhad is also treating children of underprivileged families to a shopping spree for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,” he said.

Dexter said, “I feel happy. We want to help the community especially the underpriviledged. There are philantrophists who are doing more but I am happy to be able to do my small little part. It gives me the hunger to want to do better in my career and grow the business bigger so that I can help more on a yearly basis.

The Iftar charity program kicked off in Kalabakan on March 14 and will see the state UPPM and KTC Consolidated Berhad visiting 25 districts in the state to break fast with the underprivileged groups there.

He lamented that because of the program, there are claims that KTC Consolidated Berhad is supporting certain political party(s) and said, “but my message to the people is to put politics aside especially in this holy month of Ramadan. Let us do what is right and beneficial … by helping the less fortunate.

KTC Consolidate Berhad, Dexter said, has decided to reduce the number of company celebratory events like annual dinner and instead conduct more CSR programs as well as concerntrate on charitable work as motivation to the staff.

“I am taking the stand that we must do something meaningful and we are getting very positive as well as encouraging feedback from the people on the ground. KTC’s staff are 60 per cent bumiputera and that is even more reason to assist the community,” he said.

“I am impressed to see the Bumiputera community becoming more and more progressive. Parents want to see their children progress and go far. KTC wants to help by providing them with the corporate and international exposure.

“At the same time I am doing my small part in helping to eradicate poverty and helping them to progress in their career. When they are doing better, they can help their families and their kampungs,” he added.