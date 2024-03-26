STA calls for more consistent policies, streamlined processes for foreign workers recruitment

KUCHING (March 26): The Sarawak Timber Association (STA) has called on the government to establish more consistent policies and streamlined processes for the recruitment of foreign workers.

Its chairman Dato Henry Lau said this was in light of the challenges faced by the timber industry, which continues to grapple with persistent labour shortage, particularly in the forest plantation sector and oil palm activities.

“If left unaddressed, this situation poses a significant risk to the continuity of our members’ operations.

“A more predictable and efficient framework will not only help mitigate the current labour shortage but also contribute to the long-term stability of the timber industry,” he said in his speech read by STA honorary secretary Wong Ting Chung at the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today.

He added that by fostering a conducive environment for workforce management, the government can therefore play a pivotal role in ensuring the sustained growth and competitiveness of STA members.

Lau in his speech, commended the Sarawak government’s recent initiative in exploring the establishment of mills within the industrial forests.

“As we are well aware, logs from industrial forests play a pivotal role in supplementing the shortage of raw materials for the downstream sector.

“The potential reduction in log costs would not only alleviate financial burdens within the timber industry but also enhance the overall competitiveness of our products in the market.

“Hence, STA firmly believes that this initiative holds great promise in reducing the costs of logs sourced from industrial forests, and we eagerly await further developments,” he said.

He also said that the state government has been a proponent of utilising logs from industrial forests, encouraging the industry to venture into engineered wood products and biomass.

“This strategic shift necessitates our members to upgrade their mills for processing logs from industrial forests.

“To foster this transformation, we earnestly call upon the government to provide incentives for mill retooling or refitting.

“Recognising the financial commitment required for such endeavours, incentives would play a pivotal role in facilitating this crucial transition,” he remarked.

He said STA is seeking for the government’s assistance in developing markets for the new products that will emerge from this initiative.

“Creating avenues for the successful introduction and acceptance of these products in the market is essential for the sustained growth and competitiveness of our industry,” he added.