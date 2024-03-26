Uggah: MoU to change Bintulu Port’s status from federal to state historic accomplishment

KUCHING (March 26): The success in signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to change the status of Bintulu Port from a federal to state port is a historic task accomplished, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said he hoped the port’s handover could be concluded this year.

“I wish to congratulate all those involved. This is made possible through your cooperation, understanding, and ability to work as a team,” the Infrastructure and Port Development Minister said in a press statement today.

He made the remarks after joining departments and agencies under his ministry for the breaking of the fast here yesterday.

Prior to that, the officers and staff attended a talk on integrity by ustaz Syamsul Debat.

On other pertinent matters, Uggah said it is very important all officers upgrade themselves with new skills, technologies, and knowledge such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their preparation for greater challenges and responsibilities ahead.

“Our ministry is a very critical one in terms of infrastructure and port development, even more so in port development. Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has instructed us to look at the construction of a new port.

“He also wants us to restructure the managements of our existing ports so that we can have a single Sarawak port authority. These are very challenging, and we need to have the right manpower. So I hope our ministry can send some officers to learn from the leading ports or other institutions overseas,” he said.

Uggah stressed all staff must keep up to date with the latest technologies, which are very dynamic and always changing.

“For instance, AI is very much going to influence the way we do and manage our resources, project implementation.

“We are implementing around RM60 billion worth of projects. So our preparations are absolutely important. We cannot run away from the latest technologies and knowledge. Otherwise, we will be stragglers or paddling behind others,” he pointed out.

Uggah said the people also want projects for them to be implemented well and completed as scheduled.

He said the ministry would work out critical path analysis for overall efficiency and increased productivity, adding it is vital to continue to build a culture of collaboration, teamwork, and cooperation.

“It is also imperative for us to serve with the highest integrity,” he added.