UK blames China for ‘malicious’ cyber attacks

LONDON (March 26): The UK on Monday accused Beijing-linked organisations of orchestrating two “malicious” cyber campaigns, calling in China’s ambassador to protest and sanctioning those it branded responsible.

The announcement came as the US Department of Justice in Washington said it had charged seven Chinese nationals in connection with a 14-year campaign against critics of Beijing.

In London, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden told MPs the attacks in 2021 and 2022 compromised the Electoral Commission and UK parliamentary accounts, including those of lawmakers critical of China.

“Chinese state-affiliated actors were responsible for two malicious cyber campaigns targeting both our democratic institutions and parliamentarians,” he said.

The New Zealand government also said its parliamentary system was hacked into by Chinese state-backed group in 2021.

The British hacks were “the latest in a clear pattern of hostile activity originating in China”, Dowden said.

But he stressed that both, while a “real and serious threat”, were unsuccessful.

“The compromise has not affected the security of elections. It will not impact how people register, vote or otherwise participate in democratic processes,” Dowden said.

Parliament’s cybersecurity measures blocked the second email campaign, he added.

Two individuals and one company linked to the group suspected of orchestrating the campaign — APT31 — have been hit with sanctions.

China’s ambassador to London will be summoned “to account for China’s conduct”, Dowden told MPs, while Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he had raised the issue with his counterpart Wang Yi.

Cameron, who as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 pushed strongly for closer UK ties with China, called the actions “completely unacceptable”.

New Zealand’s security intelligence minister Judith Collins said a “malicious cyber activity targeting Parliamentary entities” also had been tracked to a “state-sponsored” group linked to China.

The attack was contained and the group removed shortly after, Collins added in a statement on Tuesday.

Charges

Across the Atlantic, US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said more than 10,000 emails were sent as part of a “prolific global hacking operation” targeting US and foreign-based businesses, politicians and journalists.

The aim, she added, was “to repress critics of the Chinese regime, compromise government institutions, and steal trade secrets”.

Both the UK and the United States blamed APT31, which they said has links to Chinese intelligence.

The allies are each holding leadership elections this year and said they had tightened their defences against such attacks.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier that the government had “invested significantly” in capabilities and tools to protect the country, saying China posed “an economic threat to our security and an epoch-defining challenge”.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith, one of the targeted MPs, said Beijing should be labelled a threat to the UK.

“Today’s announcement should mark a watershed moment where the UK takes a stand for values of human rights and the international rules-based system on which we all depend,” he told a London news conference.

Denial

Duncan Smith was one of several UK MPs sanctioned by China in 2021 because of his criticisms of alleged human rights abuses of the Uyghur minority and a squeeze on rights in Hong Kong.

He said the UK had been subjected to “harassment, impersonation and attempted hacking” from China for some time.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday dismissed the allegations, saying Beijing had been “resolute” in curbing and striking down “all kinds of malicious cyber-activities”.

“The issue of tracing cyber-attacks is highly complex and sensitive,” he added.

“When investigating and determining the nature of cyber-incidents, there should be ample objective evidence, instead of smearing other countries without factual basis, let alone politicising cyber-security issues.”

The UK has for several years been increasingly at loggerheads with Beijing over crackdowns on civil and human rights in China and the former British colony Hong Kong.

Ties have been strained further by the UK blocking access to Chinese companies in key British infrastructure projects, including in the nuclear and IT fields.

Last year a UK parliamentary researcher was arrested under the Official Secrets Act on accusations of spying for China.

In 2022, the UK domestic intelligence service, MI5, said that a female Chinese government agent had been “engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with members here at parliament”.

In July, parliament’s intelligence and security committee accused China of targeting the UK “prolifically and aggressively” and complained that the government did not have the “resources, expertise or knowledge” to deal with it.

China has consistently denied accusations of espionage and other wrongdoing. – AFP