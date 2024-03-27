45 positive animal rabies cases in S’wak this year to date, says DVS state director

KUCHING (March 27): A total of 45 out of 174 animals in Sarawak have been tested positive for rabies so far this year, said Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) state director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

He said these animal rabies positive cases were detected in Kuching with 17 cases, Bau (4), Lundu (2) Padawan (7), Samarahan (4), Bau (1), Serian (3) Tebedu (1), Sri Aman (1), Bintulu (3) and Sebauh (3).

“For the month of March this year, 20 animal rabies cases were detected,” he said, adding the samples came from free roaming pets and strays after bite cases, and some pets were surrendered by owners after the animals fell sick.

Dr Adrian was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the two-day Workshop on Plan of Action for Rabies Control and Eradication 2024-2025 today.

He said as of today, the total number of human rabies fatalities in Sarawak is 71 out of 78 cases since the outbreak was declared in the state in July 2017.

He pointed out that the rabies outbreak in the state in 2019 has been declared as Disaster Level II, as stipulated by National Security Council (MKN) with State Health Department (JKNS) as the Commander/Lead agency assisted by the DVS Sarawak and supported by other agencies.

According to him, Sri Aman division has been declared as Rabies Infected Division by the Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development on March 25 due to new animal rabies positives detected there recently.

Kuching, Samarahan, Serian and Bintulu divisions are the other divisions declared rabies infected.

“A total of 29 areas still remain Rabies Infected Areas even though there is no rabies positive animal detected in those areas for 2024.

“This declaration is necessary to ensure that more effort to eradicate rabies in the affected division by the relevant agencies,” he said.