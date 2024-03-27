58,080 households in 12 districts receive water supply – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has directed water supply to be distributed to 58,080 household heads (KIR) for 355 villages in 12 districts throughout the state affected by the prolonged drought.

For this purpose, the State Government has dispensed RM7.5 million and working in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), he said.

“The State Water Department and Disaster Operation Command Centre (PKOB) in the affected districts are currently distributing water to the people,” he said.

The districts badly affected by water shortage were Tongod, Tuaran, Papar, Keningau, Semporna, Kota Belud, Tenom, Pitas, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Kudat and Tawau.

“Water treatment plants at catchment areas are at the brink of drying up due to drought since the middle of February 2024 and this may affect more areas if the drought situation persists,” he said at the presentation of assistance to the Fire and Rescue Department at Menara Kinabalu on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) had recommended cloud seeding operations over areas affected by the hot and dry weather from March 28 to 30.

“The operations will be based on the forecast of suitable cloud atmosphere with rain potential if cloud seeding is done,” he said, adding that the cost would be fully borne by NADMA while MET Malaysia has agreed to provide personnel and technical assistance.

He said Labuan-based Malaysia Royal Air Force will provide logistics support in collaboration with the Internal Affairs and Research Office of the Chief Minister’s Department.

“We hope the cloud seeding operations will proceed smoothly and yield rain in the affected areas in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said the State Government has allocated RM267,444 to the Fire and Rescue Department for purchasing additional equipment to put out forest and bush fires in affected areas in the state.

The equipment included 27 portable pumps, 75 motorised sling pumps and 906 units of fire beaters.

As of March 26, a total of 1,392 cases of forest and bush fires have been reported to have ravaged 9,392.23 acres throughout the state. Of this, about 8.55 acres at the Kayu Madang landfill have still not been completely contained.

“To date, the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department has mobilised 319 firefighters throughout Sabah. The State Government has pledged assistance to the department to contain the fires,” he said.