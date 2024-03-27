Bau man jailed 40 months in total for injuring wife, dad with a piece of wood

KUCHING (March 27): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 46-year-old man to a total of 40 months in jail for causing grievous hurt to his wife and father by using a piece of wood.

Kamri Kamil pleaded guilty before Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi to two charges under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning upon conviction.

The judge imposed a 20-month jail sentence for each charge, which would run concurrently.

Kamri committed the offence at a house in Kampung Lidah Tanah, Siniawan, Bau at 10pm on Jan 19.

Based on the facts of the case, Kamri ran amok and hit his 35-year-old wife on the left shoulder with a piece of wood, which he also used to hit his 68-year-old father on the head.

His father was brought to Sarawak General Hospital by an ambulance while his wife lodged a police report for further police investigation.

Kamri was arrested on the same day at around 10.14pm and police also seized the piece of wood used to hit the victims.

Investigations found that his wife had a soft tissue injury on her left shoulder while his father had a left parietal scalp laceration wound with scalp hematoma and soft tissue injury on the left hand.

It is understood that the victims did not know why Kamri acted out.

However, during proceedings today, DPP Mohammad Fauzan Zamri told the court that Kamri’s psychiatric report stated that he is fit to stand trial.

Kamri was unrepresented by legal counsel.